WTF: Kourtney Kardashian Poses Her Kids Atop a $122K Mercedes SUV

What were you up to over the weekend? Catching up on sleep? Pilates? Brunch? Same, same. Not Kourtney Kardashian, though. Girlfriend was busy art directing her youngest two children, Penelope and Reign, to pose atop her $122,000 Mercedes SUV. Cool.

Kardashian posted two photos—a candid and a posed—of her little darlings chilling atop the cream-colored automobile after dark. The first one features Kardashian in front of the car (and her kids), raising her arms like a puppeteer and evidently telling them how to pose.

The second pic is the finished product, in which Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, “pose,” a.k.a. look at each other and act like kids. Kids atop a Mercedes SUV, but kids nonetheless.

“Mayonnaise-colored Benz, I push Miracle Whips,” Kardashian wrote, quoting brother-in-law Kanye West‘s song “Last Call.” Her followers weren’t fans. “Did you not learn a valuable lesson about displaying materialistic items???? So you basically just showed someone what kind of care you drive … I thought you were the smart sister,” one wrote. Yeah, well. Maybe not.