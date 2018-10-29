Kourtney Kardashian Trolls Khloé for Her ‘Pee Stain’ Wardrobe Malfunction

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is never short on relatable sister moments, whether it’s Kourtney teased Kim’s bike shorts or Kendall defending Kourtney in her feud with Scott Disick. But no episode was more relatable than Sunday’s when Kourtney rallied the entire family to make fun of Khloé’s “pee stain” wardrobe malfunction.

As HollywoodLife first reported, the Kardashian-Jenners’ Calvin Klein photoshoot started on a sour not after Kourtney discovered a mysterious mark on Khloé’s underwear, which she deduced was a pee stain. “I think you have, like, a pee stain,” she told pregnant Khloé.

That’s when the entire family got in on the fun too. After Kourtney’s son, Mason, asked if Khloé’s “water broke,” Kim recommended using a blow dryer to get rid of the stain. “Let’s just blow dry it,” she said. But before they could try it, Mason and Scott started chanting, “KoKo peed in her underwear!” which is when the entire family bursted out laughing.

As brutal as they are, at least sisters tell each other the truth.