Did Kourtney Kardashian Shade Jordyn Woods with Her Instagram Outfit?

The Kardashians seem to have found their trademark for calling someone out: snakes. That’s right. Fans are convinced Kourtney Kardashian shaded Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson with her most recent Instagram..

If you aren’t up-to-date on the drama that has unfolded this week, allow us to catch you up: Khloé Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson seems to be 100 percent over at this point. On Monday, February, 18, 2019, rumors that Thompson had cheated with Kylie Jenner’s friend Jordyn Woods surfaced, and shortly after, headlines everywhere reported that Kardashian and Thompson were done-zo. One cheating scandal, they could overcome. Kardashian was willing to work through it. But two? It seems that’s strike three for Khloé, my friend.

How was a snake fit into all of this you ask? WELL. Khloé’s older badass sister, Kourtney, shared a solo shot of herself on her Instagram where she is rocking a diamond snake around her neck. And fans are thoroughly convinced that Kourtney was making a subtle jab at Woods, who allegedly hooked up with Kourtney’s little sister’s man.

Kourtney captioned her photo, “Diamonds are a girls best friend.”

“Oh the shade, I cannot,” one Instagram user wrote. Another added a pun off of Kourtney’s caption writing, “@kourtneykardash not only are diamonds a girls best friend, but a sister’s bond and love will outshine any diamond any time.”

Another user said, “this is CLASSY shade.” Damn straight. Kourtney doesn’t seem the type to lower herself to an outright brawl. She’ll just casually shame you.

One follower who commented on the reality star’s photo seemed to think the snake was referencing both Woods and Thompson. “She posted this the day the news broke about jordyn. The snake necklace because Tristan is a snake and so is jordyn lol.” (They had their facts a little wrong. Kourtney posted this photo just one day ago. But still, they could be right that the snake is calling out both of the wrong-doers.)

And fans are behind her 100 percent. “YAAASSSSS keep an eye out on the snakes 🐍,” one wrote. “Oh i feel the shade ok kourtney i f**k with you that diamond snake piece #queenofshade❤💋.”

But why is the snake so important you ask? Well, you’ll remember that Kim Kardashian fans used the snake emoji to shade Taylor Swift after the country singer and reality star had some…issues. There’s quite a history between Swift and Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West.

In 2016, the drama was reignited after West released his song, “Famous,” which referenced Swift in a way she did not approve of publicly. But Kardashian got in the middle of the fight by leaking footage of T-Swift approving the West’s song on Snapchat.

This prompted Kardashian fans to hate on Swift for allegedly lying about saying the lyrics were OK. But Swift fought back writing that it wasn’t the line she approved that she was upset about—it was the line she wasn’t told about that called her “a bitch” that was not OK. Swift penned this note on July 18, 2016:

It gets complicated— but the important thing to know is that Kardashian fans use snake emojis on people who wrong their leaders (a.k.a, the Kardashian women). And that still remains true.