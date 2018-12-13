Is Kourtney Kardashian Dating John Mayer? Here’s Why Fans Think So

Kourtney Kardashian and John Mayer are no strangers to dating celebrities. Their collective dating history includes stars like Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston and Katy Perry. So it was only a matter of time until they found romance with each other.

Per a source for Us Weekly, the singer and reality star might be dating after an eyewitness saw them looking “very into” each other at GQ’s Men of the Year party on Thursday night. Specifically, the source noted that Mayer “seemed very into” Kardashian, telling her that their meet cute was “sweet serendipity” and that the two should “meet up again soon.”

But before we start picturing Mayer in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a relationship between the singer and the reality star is unlikely to happen. Though Mayer is crushing hard on Kardashian, the E! personality doesn’t feel the same. “He isn’t her type at all,” the source told Us Weekly.

Besides, Kardashian is too busy with her family to date a notorious playboy like Mayer right now anyway. The eldest Kardashian sister—who shares three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with her ex Scott Disick—broke up with boxer and model Younes Bendjima over the summer, after two years of dating.

It’s clear she’s on the market, but from the looks of it, Mayer isn’t on her radar. If Kardashian was to date Mayer, she would join a long list of celebrities—including the Kardashians’ notorious enemy, Taylor Swift—who has dated the “Daughters” singer. Better luck next time, John.