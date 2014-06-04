Kourtney Kardashian is Pregnant With Baby Number Three: Report

It looks like Kim isn’t the only Kardashian making headlines: A little less than two years after welcoming daughter Penelope with longtime love Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with baby number three, sources revealed to Us Weekly.

“She is only a few months along,” an insider told the magazine of the 35-year-old reality star.

Us also apparently talked to guest at New York’s Trump SoHo hotel, where the the eldest Kardashian stayed after Kim and Kanye’s European “Kourtney looked really pretty. She had a nice flush on her cheeks.”

The mag also made it a point to mention that, during a night out with Disick, sister Khloe, and rapper French Montana in NYC, Kardashian abstained from drinking wine and sipped ginger ale instead.

If the news is, in fact, true, new baby Disick will join older brother Mason, 4, and sister Penelope, 23 months. “[Kourtney] wants to have a handful of kids,” a source said.