Kourtney Kardashian’s Reason For Inviting Sofia Richie & Scott Disick On Vacation Is So Refreshing

While it’s usually drama that we’ve come to love and expect from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, sometimes we get to share some wholesome KarJenner updates, instead. This is one of those days, because Kourtney Kardashian’s inviting Sofia Richie and Scott Disick on vacation for a good reason. In a recent KUWTK video clip—which surfaced on YouTube today—we see Kourtney telling her sister Khloé Kardashian about her plans to ask her ex and father of their three shared children, Scott Disick, if he’d like to invite his 21-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie, along for a family vacation to Finland. Being that she’s aiming to travel over Spring Break—which is several months away—it speaks volumes that Kourt is thinking so far ahead to include Sofia. Maturity! You love to see it.

“I’m going to Finland for spring break,” Kourtney told her younger sister, Khloé, as they drove on the freeway. “I just said to Scott, like, ‘Do you want to invite Sofia?'” she explained. Imagine if all exes could act so casual about the prospect of spending time with their baby daddy’s new lady. Honestly, major props to Kourtney. But Khloé couldn’t quite believe it: “Oh my god, really?” she said. Her surprise is ours!

But Kourt broke it down for her: “Well, I mean, we’ve traveled together already,” she said. “They don’t make me feel like I’m left out though, which is nice,” she later revealed. “Or else I wouldn’t go, or invite [Sofia] to come.” Fair enough! Khloé approved, reminding her sister of how great of a “co-parent” she is. Last year, Kourtney also shared this sentiment on Twitter. ““Beyond proud of all of them!!!! This is LOVE!!! Your children before anything else!!” the 34-year-old Good American founder wrote on Twitter, “All amazing adults right right!!!”

Which is totally true: to Kourtney’s credit, she and her ex Scott Disick spend a ton of time together with their three children—Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4—who are certainly a handful. Yet the parents seem to get on just fine for the kids; even if that means inviting Sofia Richie to join in on the family fun.