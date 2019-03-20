Kourtney Kardashian Wearing a Feather Crop Top and Giant Sunglasses Is a Whole Mood

Honestly, I love relating to celebrities. Few things give me as much joy as seeing a famous person and thinking, same. Though I don’t typically relate to any of the Kardashian/Jenner family, Kourtney Kardashian’s latest Instagram outfit just changed all of that. On Tuesday, the eldest of the Kardashian sisters posted a photo on Instagram that, for some reason, I felt all the way to my core. It was up there with the Dua Lipa Instagram post where she’s wrapped in a puffer coat with the caption “it’s chilly fam” and Cardi B walking into a court hearing in head-to-toe fur. It’s all one whole ass mood.

As soon as I saw Kourtney Kardashian wearing a feather crop top and sunglasses bigger than my head, I nodded at my phone screen and said, “Yes. I feel this, Kourt.” I mean, a feathery crop top? Bejeweled giant sunglasses? Kourtney Kardashian sipping water in a director’s chair? IDK what the hell was going on, but I love it—and more importantly, I relate to it. If someone looked inside my brain, this is probably the image they would see. Kourtney Kardashian just came out here looking like my soul in human form. (And, of course, she posted a pic of said soul on Insta.)

This mood of a post comes as Kourtney is coming under scrutiny for another Instagram post of her chilling naked in a bathtub, promoting her new company “Poof,” or whatever it is. (I know it’s called Poosh, OK? I just wanted to make a joke.) Apparently, the image is totally Photoshopped, and people are freaking the eff out. But, like, why are we surprised? The Kardashians are like the Photoshopped version of real people anyway. I say we should just enjoy what we get—like this latest relatable feather crop top and giant sunnies picture. If we have a chance to actually relate to a Kardashian, we should take it.