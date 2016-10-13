StyleCaster
Kourtney Kardashian's Over-the-Top Halloween Decorations

by
Some of the Kardashians—a.k.a. Kim Kardashian—have gone pretty quiet on social media of late, but others are back in business, posting regularly to Snapchat, Instagram, and/or Twitter once more. And on that list is definitely Kourtney Kardashian, who has been Snapchatting shots of her Adidas outfit, perfect kitchen, workout with Khloé Kardashian, and Halloween decorations—and that’s just in the past two days.

Her Halloween decorations caught our eye, mostly because of just how over-the-top they are. She started things off by showing off a completely transformed dining area, which had been taken over by painted pumpkins, candelabras, black mesh hanging from the lighting, and a spiderweb runner.

🎃🎃🎃

Kourt definitely didn’t stop there. Next, she showed off her outdoor decor, which featured things like a skeleton in a Pokemon “bomber,” a.k.a. varsity jacket (who knows); a skeleton missing an arm; a whole bunch of jack-‘o-lanterns (smiling, polka-dotted, dipped in gold); and a straight-up severed head, hanging by its eyelids. Gross.

Of all the Kardashians, Kourtney has the most young children—Mason, 6, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 22 months—so it makes sense that she’d go all-out for Halloween. We kind of doubt that she gets many trick-or-treaters out there in that gated wonderland, but we’re guessing the massive amount of Halloween ornamentation is for her kids and their friends and cousins.

Kourtney rounded out her Snapchat binge with a selfie, of course. “Just being cute today,” she wrote, showing off her tracksuit. Adorbs, Kourt.

