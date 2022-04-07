Kourtney’s Family Just Revealed If They Knew About Her Surprise Wedding With Travis—& Who Was Asleep During It

A family engagement. Following the news of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Las Vegas on April 4, Kourtney’s kin finally reacted to the sudden wedding.

Kourtney posted the news of her un-official wedding with Travis on her Instagram on April 6, 2022. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.” Her sisters quickly hopped on the post with well wishes for the newlywed couple. Kim Kardashian commented on the post with chapel emojis, seemingly signifying the more celebrations to come.

The Kardashian family (sans Kylie) also appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Show on April 6 to promote their new Hulu show, where they revealed what they thought about the wedding. Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian were aware of the Sin City wedding before it took place. Khloé was technically in attendance by being on Facetime during the ceremony. On the other hand, Kim fell asleep before the wedding took place and woke up to “a million texts” in the family group chat.

The family had previously shown support for Kravis’ relationship. Before their iconic beach engagement, Kris Jenner had given Travis her blessing for proposing to Kourtney and was “more than excited” to see the duo engaged. After the proposal, the momager was elated with the outcome when she posted the engagement on Instagram: “Congratulations to the most beautiful, adorable, affectionate, fabulous, made for each other couple in the world!” Kim also shared a video on Twitter with the couple, captioning the moment with “KRAVIS forever.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.