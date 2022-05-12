Kourtney Just Revealed She Broke Her Engagement Ring From Travis—She Was ‘Hysterically Crying’

An expensive accident! Kourtney Kardashian broke her engagement ring not long after her iconic proposal with Travis Barker. In a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed that she did something so regretful with her first engagement ring.

When Kris Jenner didn’t notice a ring on her daughter’s finger, she questioned why she wasn’t wearing it shortly after her proposal. “This is probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done in my whole life, by the way,” Kourtney responded. “I’m sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts and I took the ring off and I put it next to me on the floor, thinking it would be safe right next to me. Then I had to get something up above in my closet and when I stepped down, I stepped on the ring.”

The Blink-182 drummer was completely understanding of the accident and helped his fiancé get back to her feet and fix the ring. “I was hysterically crying in my closet, for like hours. And then I called Travis and I was like ‘I did something really, really bad.’ And he handled it the best, but it really gave me a nervous breakdown,” Kourtney said.

“I was just like this is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever had in my life, and how could I have done that. Travis picked it out, he designed it,” she elaborated. “He looked at so many stones and [thought] this was me in a stone. I thought that was really special.” Kris then revealed that Travis moved to their neighborhood of Calabasas to be closer to Kourtney, no matter who she was dating because he thought that she was his soulmate. “I have never met a better human in my life,” Kourtney gushed.

Travis proposed to Kourtney on October 17, 2021, on a a California beach surrounded by roses and candles, and Kourtney’s sisters and mother attended. They unofficially got married on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas after Travis performed at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony. The two wed without a license, but plan to have a bigger wedding in the near future with their family.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.