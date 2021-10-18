Kourtney’s Engagement Ring From Travis Is Worth 7 Figures—Here’s How the Cost Compares to Her Sisters

Go big or go home. Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement ring from Travis Barker is seriously breathtaking—and its price tag is equally eye-watering.

Travis, 45, proposed to Kourtney, 42, with a massive diamond ring on Sunday, October 17. According to a report by The New York Post’s Page Six, the Blink-182 drummer did not skimp on the cost of the Poosh founder’s engagement ring. Multiple sources who spoke to the site estimated that Kourtney’s engagement ring—which features a stunning oval-cut diamond atop a delicate band—could be worth up to $1 million.

“It appears Travis has bought into the Kardashian family philosophy of going big and going flashy with the enormous oval-cut diamond engagement ring he gave to Kourtney,” said Mike Fried in a statement to Page Six. “It looks to be larger than 15 carats in a pavé or hidden halo setting.” The Diamond Pro CEO valued the ring at around $1 million.

Meanwhile, The Clear Cut founder Olivia Landau estimated the ring to be slightly smaller at “around 8 to 10 carats.” The GIA-certified gemologist added, “It is set in a skinny platinum solitaire style with a pavé diamond band. Depending on actual size and quality it could range between $350,000 and $650,000.”

Based on these estimates, it seems Kourtney’s engagement ring is more modestly priced compared to other Kardashian family rings in the past. Her sister Kim’s first engagement ring from Kris Humphries was valued at around $2 million, for example, whereas her estranged husband Kanye West proposed in 2013 with an engagement ring worth $1.5 million. Kanye also gifted Kim with a second engagement ring in 2016, which was valued at a whopping $4.5 million, per The Huffington Post.

Kourtney and Kim’s younger sister Khloé has also been the recipient of a pricey engagement ring or two. Her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, reportedly proposed with a diamond ring worth around $850,000, per HELLO!. The Good American founder was also rumored to have gotten engaged to her former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, after she was spotted out with a ring in 2020 that experts estimated to be worth $2.5 million.

Kourtney and Travis announced the news of their engagement in an Instagram post on October 17, 2021. The Poosh founder shared a photo of her and her now-fiancé on a beach surrounded by candles and roses, captioning the post, “forever @travisbarker.” At the time, a source told People that the reality star wasn’t even expecting the proposal, which took place during a romantic dinner date at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California.

“It was a complete surprise for Kourtney. Travis told her family that he planned to propose, but everyone was great at keeping it secret,” the insider said. “The Rosewood is their favorite for short weekend getaways. They often stay at the hotel. This is why Travis proposed there. It’s a very special place to them, but it was also easier to keep everything a secret by proposing there.”

The source continued, “It was a very romantic beach proposal at sunset. Travis took Kourtney for a walk, and you could tell that she wasn’t sure what was going on when she saw all the roses on the beach. Red and white roses were shaped into a heart. There were a lot of candles. They both looked very happy.”

This marks Kourtney’s first engagement. The reality star has never been married but shares three kids with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: Mason, 11, Reign, 6, and Penelope, 8. Travis, for his part, has been married twice. He was first married to actress Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002. He was then married to model Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. The former couple share two kids: Alabama, 15, and Landon, 18.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.