Kourtney Kardashian Channels Cruella de Vil in Elbow-Length Gloves

Kourtney Kardashian just uploaded an Instagram we can’t stop staring at. In the photo, Kardashian dons a little black dress and long black gloves—an undeniably bold ensemble that resurrects a trend we haven’t seen in ages. And we’re pretty sure only one of two things could be happening right now: Either Kourtney Kardashian has made the extremely daring decision to revive a retro trend (a tactic the KarJenners have been known to employ from time to time), or she’s been watching way too many Disney movies with the kids lately.

Don’t get us wrong—Kardashian looks amazing. (Pretty much all the time, but especially in this outfit. Maybe it’s the pose? The bizarre bathroom setting that makes her look extraordinarily out-of-place? The fact that she’s wearing all-black-everything?) Still, we’re shocked. We haven’t seen silky long gloves in a long, long time—at least, not silky long gloves that looked good.

The last time we saw someone pull off the bold look might’ve been in 1961 when Disney first released the iconic film 101 Dalmatians (or, you know, the early 1990s when we actually watched it). We’re surprised to see Kardashian channeling such an iconic, classic-glam, villainous aesthetic—but we’re not really mad about it. We didn’t realize the return of Cruella de Vil-inspired style was a thing this world needed (and honestly, we’re still not sure it is), but hey, if anyone can bring the look back—and do it sartorial justice—it’s the KarJenners.

Are silky, long gloves the new bike shorts? Is Kourtney Kardashian getting a head-start on her 2019 Halloween costume? We’re not really sure, but we know Kourtney looks hot as hell. Now if you’ll excuse us, we’re off to subdue our shock, awe and confusion by figuring out how to stream 101 Dalmatians online for free without getting a horrible computer virus that’ll spam our boss’ inbox all week.