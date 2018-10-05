Kourtney Kardashian Roasting Kim’s Bike Shorts Obsession Is the Burn of 2018

There’s no doubt that Kim Kardashian is a pioneer in the bike shorts trend. Since she began wearing them, tons of celebrities, from Hailey Baldwin to Jasmine Sanders, have started wearing bike shorts as pants too. But not everyone thinks that the clothing item should be worn without a bicycle.

In a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim calls her sisters, Khloé and Kourtney, “clowns” for dressing like geishas in Japan. “You guys, you look like fucking clowns. I’m not fucking kidding,” Kim says in a clip of the sisters hanging out in a hotel room in Japan. “This is not a tourist thing where it’s like, Halloween, dress up like a fucking Japanese geisha, unless we’re at a geisha house.”

Kourtney responds by telling Kim that her looks, which included blue eyeshadow and bright colors, were “fun for Japan.” Kim wasn’t having it though and told her sisters that she’s cropping herself out of pictures of them wearing colors like turquoise and yellow. (Mind you, Kim is saying this with pink hair.) “Everyone just thinks, ‘Oh my God, we’re in Japan! Everyone go full Japan!’” Kim says. “And probably the people that live here make fun of people like that and I literally am like, cropping myself out of turquoise, yellow. Like, I just think you gotta chill.”

That’s when Kourtney snaps. In a confessional interview, Kourtney mocks Kim’s recent obsession with bike shorts with the most savage burn we’ve heard in 2018. “You think I looked like a clown? Well, you look like you just won the Tour de France and you’re cycling around town,” Kourtney says, laughing.

Though cultural appropriation isn’t cool and Kourtney and Khloé should rethink if they were wearing geisha outfits outside of a geisha house, we have to admit: Kourtney’s burn is pretty darn funny.