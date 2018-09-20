The 9 Ingredients Kourtney Kardashian Puts in Her Go-To Detox Smoothie

Even casual viewers of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series know each KarJenner sister has a thing. Kylie‘s thing is makeup, Khloe‘s thing is telling it like it is and Kim‘s thing is, well, being Kim. Kourtney’s is extreme couponing—and embracing health fads. (Remember the time she did an oil enema? Or the time she stopped wearing deodorant and tried to make her own? Or the time she ate refrigerated green pudding that grossed the rest of her family out?)

True to form, Kourtney recently shared her go-to recipe for a detox smoothie, and the whole thing is green AF.

Kourtney relies on nine key ingredients to make her green smoothie happen:

1 1/2 cups water

1 cup spinach

1/2 cup chopped pineapple

2 tablespoons parsley

1 tablespoon ginger (peeled and chopped)

1 cup peeled cucumber

1/2 cup kiwi

1/2 cup avocado

1 tablespoon agave syrup

In her post about the smoothie, Kourtney claims the ingredients have a handful of benefits. “This smoothie is packed with fresh produce that help detox your system, from avocados (which cleanse the liver) to pineapples (which contain an enzyme that helps clean out the digestive track),” Kourtney writes on her website.

For what it’s worth, there’s little evidence that avocados or pineapples actually detoxify anything. “While there’s no argument that avocados are both delicious and incredibly nutritious…they’re not able to cleanse your liver,” Kelly Krikhely, M.S., R.D., C.D.N., clinical nutrition coordinator at the Mount Sinai Hospital tells StyleCaster. And pineapples? Same deal. “Pineapples don’t contain any magical enzymes that help cleanse the digestive tract,” Krikhely says.

Plus, you don’t really need to detoxify anything in the first place. According to the Mayo Clinic, your body is already well-equipped with a built-in detoxifying system—your liver and kidneys. And Krikhely confirms: “Your liver [doesn’t] need to be cleansed.”

If you’re really interested in keeping your system in tip-top shape, your time would be “better spent focusing on reducing or eliminating processed foods [from your diet],” Leah Groppo, M.S., R.D., C.D.E., a clinical dietician at Stanford Health Care tells Stylecaster. “Focus on eating foods as close to mother nature made them as possible.”

Thankfully, Kourt’s smoothie is packed with nutrient-foods that sound totally delicious when combined. “This smoothie isn’t a magical elixir,” Krakhely says. “[But] it contains a number of antioxidant rich fruits and vegetables.” Is it just us, or does this smoothie sound way better than the aforementioned refrigerated green pudding Kourt was obsessed with a few years back?