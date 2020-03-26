Kourtney Kardashian Deleted Mason’s Insta After He Spilled That Kylie & Travis Tea

Mama Kourtney is not happy. Kourtney Kardashian deleted Mason’s Instagram after he commented on Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed on Poosh’s Instagram Live on Wednesday, March 25, that she and Mason’s father, her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, took action when they learned that their son had created a secret Instagram and spilled family secrets in front of thousands of followers.

“He started an Instagram, like, yesterday and didn’t ask us,” Kourtney said. When Kourt’s friend asked when Mason received a phone, the eldest Kardashian sister responded, “He doesn’t. He has an iPad and a computer for his school. … Scott and I just felt like, he’s 10. I think there’s an age limit with Instagram. I think it’s 13.”

However, Kourtney had more than one reason for deleting Mason’s Insta. While we’re sure she wasn’t pleased about him talking about Kylie and Travis on his Instagram Live, Kourtney also specified that she doesn’t want her son reading negative comments like the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners do. “I think with Instagram the thing that really worries me with kids is just comments. People can be so mean,” she said.

ICYMI, Mason created an Instagram on Tuesday, March 24, and revealed on his Instagram Live that his aunt Kylie and her ex-boyfriend Travis aren’t back together, despite many reports of their close relationship since their breakup in October 2019.

In a recent interview with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Rose Inc. blog, Kourtney opened up about which negative Instagram comments affect her the most. (Hint: They have to do with her children.) “Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it… but I usually don’t think twice,” she said. “No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad.”

She continued, “The worst, though, is when people I don’t know give unsolicited parenting advice. No one knows my kids better than me, I’ve got this, I’m good, thanks.”