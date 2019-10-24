Kourtney Kardashian Defended Herself For Binging On Cheetos & Honestly, Same

Finally, we can relate to Kourtney Kardashian! The star shared a photo of herself checking out of a convenience store with an evening’s worth of junk food, and fans were confused, because hello, she’s Kourtney Kardashian. But Kourtney Kardashian’s clapback about her “unhealthy” food choices is all too real. Who among us is immune to the power of Cheetos? Not I. And not Kourtney, the founder of Poosh, an entire website about being healthy.

Yes, healthy eating is part of Kourtney’s brand. On Poosh, she reveals some of her go-to meals, such as an avocado shake and a Signature Salad (which is actually just eggs, avocado, tomatoes, and mozzarella). There are also recipes for gluten-free chicken tenders, brussels sprouts, and other foods that definitely fall under the “healthy eating” umbrella.

But apparently, Kourtney enjoys the occasional junk food snack as well. She posted a photo on Instagram of herself at the convenience store, buying Cheetos, Pringles, Funyuns, and Chex Mix—with a bottle of coconut water for good measure. She captioned the photo with a smiling devil emoji, and her face in the photo honestly resembles the emoji: a devilish smirk. If she assumed that people would see the photo and think “OMG how naughty,” she was totally correct.

“I didn’t know you ate unhealthy,” one critic wrote in the comments. Others chimed in with a similar sentiment. “So…much…gluten…” one person wrote. “Thought you only ordered your snacks online?” another asked.

Kourtney replied to the first commenter to defend herself: “Road trip sooooo.” I mean, fair enough! What’s a road trip without gas station snacks?

Kourtney’s pal James Kennedy also commented on her post, “At least the coconut water balances it out …” Kourtney agreed, replying, “Exactly.”

A closer look at Poosh reveals that Kourtney is actually a strong believer in eating whatever TF you want sometimes. “Yes, indulging every once in a while is self-care,” one post says. “Whether you follow a strict diet or not, we all deserve days off.” Kourt went on to explain in the post that one of her favorite “cheat day” items is… Cheetos!

It all makes sense now. We feel you, Kourtney.