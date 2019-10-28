People Are Coming For Kourtney Kardashian Over Reign’s Hair But She’s Having None Of It

Just call her Mama Bear Kardashian. Kourtney Kardashian clapped back at Reign’s hair criticism like a boss. The oldest Kardashian daughter shared some photos of her adorable family getaway to Santa Ynez, California. She shared some shots of Reign sitting by a horse, riding a tractor and playing in some dirt like a normal kid. Kourt’s daughter, and the inspiration behind “Poosh,” also made some cute appearances. While the post got a lot of positive feedback, as usual there were also some negative responses.

One user had some thoughts on Reign’s appearance after seeing the photos, saying that Kourtney “really needs to cut his hair.” And Kardashian’s response went something like this: “Hi, excuse me? Who are you? He looks adorable and it’s 100% his decision/mine, thank you goodbye!!”

OK—well, not exactly like that. But still, Kardashian stood up for herself and her family. “She really need to not worry about kids that aren’t her own,” Kardashian wrote in the comments section. “He is a happy boy.”

The kids do, in fact, seem happy, and that’s all we can hope for! These photos also make me want to go horseback riding so bad. Looks like the Kardashian/Disick clan had a blast!

It’s not the first time, and probably will not be the last time, that Kourt has to defend her family. Back in 2018, lots of people were asking if Reign was a boy or a girl. Seriously. *Eye roll.* Reign’s aunt, Khloé Kardashian, shared this sweet shot of her nephew on Instagram back in January 2018.

One user commented that they “always get confused” about Reign’s gender because of his hair length. Another user suggested they cut Reign’s hair “so he’s not made fun of.” Then, of course, there were tons of people simply writing, “Boy or girl?” News flash, people: hair length doesn’t signify gender. There are plenty of men with long hair, and plenty of women with short hair. Everyone needs to take a chill pill.

And also—FYI—Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian seem to have no problem with their son’s hair length. Neither does Reign. So no one else should either. He is, as Kourt put it, a “natural beauty.”