Kourtney Kardashian Just Dragged Everyone Who Thinks She’s Never Read A Book

She had time today! Kourtney Kardashian’s clapback at a reading comment on Instagram was pretty badass. Kourt is out here showing everyone that her lifestyle is better than ours with her new site, Poosh. However, her latest post got quite a few comments. In the post, the mom of three is fully clothed while seated in a bathtub with her Positively Poosh diffuser and essential oil kit seated on the edge of the tub.

As she lounges it what has to be a fairly uncomfy position– Kourtney is reading a novel. Obviously, the trolls came out in full force at just the sight of her with a book. One troll claimed that Kourt, “never read a book” another said, “YOU KNOW DAMN WELL YOU AIN’T READING NO BOOK.” Kourt kept her comebacks classy and cute. In response to the person claiming she’s never read a book, she replied, “graduated college.” In response to the skeptical person who said Kourt wasn’t even reading in the photo she responded by naming the book, “Austen’s Emma.”

Thankfully, not everyone on Kourt’s IG page is the absolute worst. One person said, “I can’t understand how someone can say she never reads a book. She graduated from the university with a bachelor’s degree and a minor in Spanish. I’m sure she reads books more than some of you on here.”

Kourt responded by saying, “I try to read every night.”

In conclusion, we could also stand to read a bit more, but coming for a celebrity over something you assume they are or aren’t doing does not make you a delightful person. It makes you the opposite of that. With so many years in the spotlight, we’re certain Kourt is used to the nonsense by now, but honestly, no one should have to deal with the continuous snarky and rude comments.