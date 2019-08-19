Kourtney Kardashian Is Not Here For Your Claims That She Doesn’t Work

This mama is not having it. Kourtney Kardashian’s clapback at claims she doesn’t work is actually iconic and we’re definitely here for it. Since they first burst onto the scene in 2007 with Season 1 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians–the KarJenners have been plagued with accusations that they are talentless and don’t work. Though they’ve done (and still do) a slew of sponsorships, a ton of Kim, Kourtney and Khloé’s focus was on their show and their now-closed, Dash clothing stores. Now–they’ve all elevated.

Kim is focused on KKW Beauty and her other ventures including working to get incarcerated people out of prison. Khloé has been focused on her show, Revenge Body and her Good American athletic wear line. Also, Kourtney has founded her health and lifestyle brand, Poosh. Not to menition all three of the ladies are mothers.

However, because they post the highlights of their lives–especially their vacations on social media (just like everyone else), many people assume the KarJenners don’t work. Recently, Kourtney posted some cute photos of her kiddos Reign, Penelope, and Mason from their vacation in Idaho where they engaged in boating and campfires among other activities. Instead of liking the adorable photos and moving on–some rude commentator said, “Kourtney, this is why ppl say u don’t work, girl.”

Um… people are rude AF.

Thankfully, Kourtney was unbothered. She politely responded, “We all have our priorities. So I’ll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest ✨ Travel diary coming soon on @Poosh 😹 .”

LOL, we love that she plugged Poosh.

Later, Kourtney went back in the comments to talk about the accusation that has been. plaguing her for YEARS. She said,

Who says I am not a working mom? Because I most definitely am. Working moms can be dedicated, of course. As women, we should be supporting each other for what allows us to be our best, not being so critical or judgmental of each other. We all do things our own way.

Honestly, being on a reality show alone is more work than we’d like to do. Also, Kourtney isn’t paying our bills so what she is or isn’t doing is none of our business.