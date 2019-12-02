Kourtney Kardashian Responded to Backlash for Drinking Bottled Water & It’s So On-Brand

Even eco-friendly Kardashians slip up. Kourtney Kardashian responded to backlash for drinking bottled water, and it’s extremely on-brand. The eldest Kardashian sister, 40, found herself in the center of a plastic-related controversy over the weekend when fans spotted her drinking from a disposable water bottle on the Sunday, Dec. 1, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Love love love that @kourtneykardash gave @KimKardashian shit for drinking bottled water and in the VERY SAME episode, she is seen drinking bottled water. So chaotic, I love it 😂,” a fan tweeted with a screenshot of Kourtney chugging down H2O out of what looks like a plastic bottle. The user was referencing a scene earlier in the episode where Kourtney was giving her sister Kim Kardashian grief for contributing to single-use plastics.

Given how important the environment is to her, Kourtney came prepared with the perfect excuse. I was in Kim’s office and that’s all that was there 😹 and no I’m not perfect, but I could have brought a reusable bottle for the day, this is true. #KUWTK,” she responded to the user.

As Kardashian stans know, Kourtney is very into her sustainable lifestyle. After the launch of her wellness site Poosh in April, Kourtney told Vogue about why she’s so conscious of her health. “It’s all about living your best life and embracing the fact that it’s not perfect,” she said. “I’m only human.”

While we’re all for Kourtney living her most sustainable life possible, Kim, on the other hand, isn’t convinced. On an episode of KUWTK earlier this month, Kim roasted Kourtney for her judgement when the KKW Beauty founder wanted to host a candy-themed party for their daughters North West and Penelope Disick.

“Yeah, healthy candy!” Kourtney said, to which Kim responded, “It’s Candyland, Kourtney! It’s not gonna be healthy.”

Then Kim shut Kourtney down by pointing out how her older sister was preaching about sustainability while using plastic and leather. “This is about a kids’ party. This is not about your brand….Then why does your car have leather seats? Why are you wearing plastic glasses?” she said. And just like that, the scene ended with a speechless Kourt.