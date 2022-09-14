Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo Collection Includes ‘Matrix’ Jackets, Wedding-Ready Slips & Some Seriously Sheer Catsuits

Scroll To See More Images

Kourtney Kardashian Barker once famously said, “I am the view,” and we are not arguing. The reality star, businesswoman, and source of today’s resurrected pop-punk style era just launched her first collaboration with boohoo, and it’s got the potential to give the rest of us the same Main Character Energy that Kourt exudes.

The collection features 45 different pieces, from wedding-white satin dresses to faux leather jackets that belong in ‘The Matrix’, all $100 or under. Now that’s the kind of view we’re talking about.

Unlike other fashion collabs, this one has sustainability intertwined throughout the fabrics of each piece. Nearly every item (41 out of 45, to be precise) is made with recycled fibers like recycled cotton and each design is crafted so that it can be re-worn and re-styled with ease.

“When boohoo first approached me with this idea that was all about sustainability and style, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet,” Kardashian Barker said in a statement. “Boohoo responded with excitement and a desire to incorporate more sustainable practices into our line. It’s been an enlightening experience speaking directly with industry experts. I’m grateful for the opportunity to use my platform to drive conversations that lead to ongoing change and use my voice to share actionable tips with consumers on how we can play our own part. There’s still lots of work to be done and improvements to be made, but I truly believe that any progress we can make when it comes to sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open up the conversation for future advancements.”

Props to Kourt for the effort. When you check out each of these pieces online, you’ll see an explainer of ways to wear it, what it’s made of and where it’s made to give you a better idea of how the fashion staple came to fruition. The more insight, the better.

Below, check out some of our absolute favorite pieces from Kourtney’s boohoo collab. We picked out items that will seamlessly fit into your fall close, and amplify your cold-weather outfits instantly.

4-in-1 Detachable Puffer

This jacket is so much more than a coat—it has a detachable waist and removable sleeves so that you can wear it four different ways. Try it as a long puffer then crop it for more wiggle room. Try detaching the sleeves for a long dramatic cape moment, or test out a vest style. Either way, you’ll be looking great.

Maxi Satin Dress