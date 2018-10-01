Kourtney Kardashian Reacts to People Food-Shaming Her on ‘KUWTK’

Kourtney Kardashian might follow an organic, sugar-free, all-natural diet, but don’t be mistaken: She loves food. The 39-year-old is such a big foodie that a majority of her scenes on Keeping Up with the Kardashians feature her eating. It’s no big deal. We all eat, and when a camera crew is following you around 24/7, they’re bound to catch you stuffing your face. Unfortunately, not everyone thought the same.

After Sunday’s episode of KUWTK, Kourtney was bombarded with hundreds of tweets about how much she ate on-screen. After a user asked her sister, Khloé, why she’s eating “every time” she’s on the show, Kourtney had enough and stood up to the body-shamers. “Why is @kourtneykardash legit eating everytime she is on the show 🤣” the user tweeted.

In a tweet responding to the user, Kourtney told the hundred or so people who were worried about how much she eats on KUWTK to “let [her] live.” She also pointed out the absurdity of how people were offended at her for…wait for it…eating. “I swear i just read 100 comments about me eating on tonight’s episode and some of you are very offended. Let me live. 😹🍣🥗🍧🍝😊” Kourtney tweeted

Of course, Kourtney didn’t take the concern over her diet too seriously, as seen by her emojis. Neither did the user who tweeted her, who simply wanted to point out how often she eats on-screen. As for the trolls who actually shamed her, they can take a hike.