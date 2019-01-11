Honestly What Is Going On in This Photo of Kourtney Kardashian Holding a Gold Glitter Phone?

Leave it to a Kardashian to—once again—break the internet and confuse the hell out of us at the same time. The family has given us our fair share of Instagram surprises (TBT to Kim’s “bake sesh”), and Thursday, we added another ridiculous Kardashian moment to the ever-growing list. Kourtney Kardashian posted a glam-shot of herself wearing a blue corset and holding a sparkly gold phone. Sorry, what?

Of course, the eldest of the Kardashian clan looks perfect. (Can someone seriously get us the number of their hair and makeup team?) The sleek blue corset she’s sporting is straight out of our lingerie dreams and fits her like a glove—because of course it does. But apparently the perfectly-poised Kardashian could not leave well enough alone. (When will we learn?) Held up to her ear is a giant gold glitter phone that looks straight out of the ’80s. It’s like one of those “brick” mobile phones that were all the rage during the disco days. Kourtney looks hot, but we’re just very confused.

This corset-wearing-giant-phone-holding Kardashian has seriously left us with a lot of questions. What’s the point of this photoshoot? Is there a point? Why does Kourtney look like she’s in a vintage magazine? Does the phone actually work? We! Need! To! Know! Both the hairstylist (Andrew Fitzsimons) and makeup artist (Wendi Miyake) for the shoot posted the same photo on their Instagram accounts, but neither gave us any pertinent information. What’s a gal got to do to get some answers around here?

TBH, we should be used to cryptic Kardashian posts by now. We’ll probably get word soon that Kourtney Kardashian is releasing her own line of vintage ’80s cellphones that don’t work, but look super aesthetic on your Instagram feed. She used to call you on your cellphone, but now she (probably) literally can’t.