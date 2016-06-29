Kourtney Kardashian’s Bikini Body Is Actual Fire

The thought that we might make it through a day without seeing a sexy selfie from one of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters is beginning to feel impossible, and today it’s Kourtney, 37, who’s stripping down for social media.

Kourtney posted a photo of herself posing in the mirror wearing a black bikini, cap, and mirrored sunglasses to Twitter yesterday afternoon with the caption “Sun vibes” and a not-so-subtle link to Kardashian Sun Kissed tanning products. Here’s the snap:

In all fairness, the mom of three does look pretty damn good, and has clearly been working hard in the gym and kitchen to get that body. Judging by her recent activity on Snapchat, Kourtney has been spending a lot of time in the gym since splitting from longterm boyfriend Scott Disick in July 2015—she’s been sharing workout photos and videos with her personal trainer, Hollywood fitness coach “DB Donamatrix,” almost every day, which would explain those seriously 🔥 abs.