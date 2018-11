Kourtney Kardashian’s Bikini Body Is Actual Fire

The thought that we might make it through a¬†day without seeing a¬†sexy selfie from one of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters is beginning to feel impossible, and today it’s Kourtney, 37, who’s stripping down for social media.

Kourtney posted a¬†photo of herself posing in the mirror wearing a black bikini, cap, and mirrored sunglasses to Twitter yesterday afternoon with the caption “Sun vibes” and a not-so-subtle link to¬†Kardashian Sun Kissed tanning products. Here’s the snap:

In all fairness, the mom of three does look pretty damn good, and¬†has clearly been working hard¬†in the gym and kitchen to get that body. Judging¬†by her recent activity on¬†Snapchat, Kourtney has been spending a lot of time¬†in the gym since¬†splitting from¬†longterm¬†boyfriend¬†Scott Disick in July 2015‚ÄĒshe’s been sharing¬†workout photos and videos with her¬†personal trainer, Hollywood fitness coach “DB Donamatrix,” almost every day, which would explain those seriously¬†ūüĒ•¬†abs.