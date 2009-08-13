Kourtney Kardashian to Become Baby Mama

Kourntey Kardashian announced her pregnancy earlier today. We knew about it because “Auntie Kimmie!!!” tweeted it around 10AM. Kourtney, however took a different approach and made her official statement on talk shows in New York City today. She and Scott Disick are expecting their first child to arrive in spring 2010. Kourtney was spotted leaving the Wendy Williams show a little while after she was on to discuss the pregnancy and to promote her new show: “Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian Take Miami.” We can only imagine what that plot line is going to be like.

While Kourtney is definitely glowing, and the grin on her face is angelic, we’d just like to offer one piece of advice: Six inch Yves Saint Laurent heels aren’t exactly ideal during pregnancy. Not quite what the doctor ordered.