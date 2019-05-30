5 Ways to Steal Kourtney Kardashian’s Extra AF Rhinestone Sunnies Look

Scroll To See More Images

I’m a bonafide sunglasses addict, OK? Whenever I go on vacation, I pack a pair to go with each outfit (yes, really), because having your accessories match your ensemble is necessary. And, based on Kourtney Kardashian’s Bali look she posted on Instagram, we have the same mindset. (Never thought I’d say I have a similar mindset to that of a Kardashian, but here we are, folks.)

I’ve never been to Bali (but Kourtney Kardashian has, and will tell you all about it on her new site Poosh, according to her Instagram), so I can’t really tell you what tourists customarily wear. While vacationing in Bali, though, our gal Kourt gallivanted around donning a pair of rhinestone sunnies so extra, I was instantly obsessed.

Having the right pair of sunglasses for every occasion—including a vacation in Bali—is very important to me, and now I feel like I share something with Kourtney Kardashian. I definitely cannot afford to go on a Bali escapade any time soon, but I can steal Kourt’s sunglasses look, which is basically the same thing, right? (Let me have this!) I found five ways to get the extra AF rhinestone sunnies look worn by Kourtney Kardashian so that even when you’re just driving to work or headed to the grocery store, you, too, can feel like you’re hanging out in Bali on a luxurious vacation. You’re welcome.

1. Retro Style Black & Silver Rhinestone Lethal Cateye Sunglasses, $24 at Unique Vintage

2. Small Vintage Rhinestone Cateye Sunglasses, $35 at Iconic Trendz Boutique

3. Small Diamond Rhinestone Sunglasses, $15.19 on Ebay

4. Poppy Lissman Le Skinny Luxe Cat-Eye Crystal-Embellished Acetate Sunglasses, $78 at Net-a-Porter

5. Diamond Frame Sunglasses with Crystals, $725 at Gucci

