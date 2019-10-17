Kourtney Kardashian’s New Photos From Her Ariana Grande Halloween Costume Are ** ICONIC**

We stan a dress-up queen. Kourtney Kardashian’s Ariana Grande Halloween costume photo from 2018 proves that this mother of three is ready to get into some spooky fun. While the rest of us still have a cart full of potential costume options on Amazon–Mason, Reign, and Penelope’s mama is out here reminding us how she slayed last year with Ariana’s classic high ponytail, microphone, knee-high boots and billowy dress.

Though we saw Kourt as the pint-sized songstress last year, she’s just now revealing never-before-seen photos of the lewk–reminding us all just how good it was. Halloween 2019 is just around the corner and Kourt is here to remind us all that she has no qualms about pulling out all of the stops. In addition to her legendary fit–the Poosh founder wanted to remind us all that she the queen of Halloween. Along with the costuming–her home is also decked out for the festive affair.

Last year, she decorated her home with white painted pumpkins (because of course, she did) and silver skeletons. She captioned her new post with photos from last year with “No tears left to cry.” See it for yourself below.

Last year when Kourt posted the photo of her costume she captioned her pic–“God is a woman.” The Sweetener songstress also shared it on her Instagram story.

In addition to their massive Christmas soiree that they throw every single year–the KarJenners also go all out for Halloween. Last year, all of the sisters went as Victoria Secret’s Angels in addition to their more “family-friendly” costuming with their kiddos. As long as Kourt and Kim aren’t at each other’s throats we’re sure they’re going to have another epic sister costume this year. Hopefully, Kourt’s doesn’t involve a high pony because she recently suffered a bald spot due to a super tight ponytail.

What are you wearing?