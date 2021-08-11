Here’s What Kourtney Really Thinks of Scott’s Girlfriend Amelia ‘Bonding’ With Her Kids

Meeting the family is always a huge milestone—and it’s no different when it comes to the relationship between Kourtney Kardashian, Amelia Hamlin, and Scott Disick‘s kids. According to a new report by Hollywood Life, Scott’s girlfriend Amelia has already “bonded” with his three children, whom he shares with his ex Kourtney. But what does the Poosh founder make of Amelia’s relationship with her kids?

An insider tells Hollywood Life that Kourtney, 42, is completely “fine” with the model, 20, spending time with her and Scott’s kids. The pair share two sons—11-year-old Mason and 6-year-old Reign—and a 9-year-old daughter, Penelope. “Kourtney doesn’t get involved in Scott’s romantic life just as she wouldn’t appreciate his input into hers either,” the source told the site. “Kourtney knows that Scott and Amelia are very close, but she hasn’t spent as much time with Amelia as she did with [his ex] Sofia [Richie]. So, it’s still in the getting to know each other phase but Kourtney is definitely open to bridging that gap. She knows that Amelia has bonded with her kids and that’s fine by Kourtney because she has seen how well they get along.”

Kourtney, who has since moved on from Scott, 38, with her boyfriend Travis Barker, 45, is “happy as long as her kids are in good hands,” the insider adds, noting that there’s “no bad blood” on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s end. “She also wishes Scott all the happiness in the world and if Amelia provides that for him, then she’s all for it,” the source explained.

A second insider went on to echo the first source, revealing that “all is well” between the co-parents in their new relationships. “Kourt and Scott are parents, they do that well, and they do their individual romantic relationships well and aren’t going to ruin that for each other,” the source insisted.

As for how the former couple’s kids feel about their parents’ new relationship, the insider reveals that they “understand” that their parents are not getting back together. “Whether or not Scott and Amelia stay together forever, [Kourtney] signs off on it because everyone is cool,” the source noted, adding, “Kourtney now has her own thing, the kids understand Mommy and Daddy aren’t getting back together so they are making it as simple and organic as possible because to add drama into it all would be not mature.”