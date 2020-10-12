Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae Look Cute AF Twinning In NYC

Today in Friendships That Live In My Head Rent-Free, Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae were spotted in matching outfits whilst strolling NYC, and as strange as I find it, I have to admit—both ladies looked fab. A belted blazer dress paired with chunky black boots, mini black top-handle bag and (of course!) black mask is the perfect go-to look for fall’s transitional weather. TBH, I might try to be their triplet and wear the exact same thing later this week.

The internet absolutely cannot get over the fact that Kardashian, who is 41 and thriving, has befriended Rae, the 20-year-old TikTok star with 64.5 million followers on the app and 29.5 million on Instagram. Given that Rae is closer in age to Kardashian’s son, 10-year-old Mason, fans are having a hard time understanding what the two have in common, asking, What could they possible have to talk about?!

Based on this weekend’s outing, it appears one of the things they have in common is a love for fashion—and they’re so on the same page about it, they even decided to coordinate their lewks. BFF goals, anyone?

While strolling Soho, Kardashian and Rae both wore belted blazer dresses; Kourtney’s a cool periwinkle-and-blue vertical tie-dye moment, Rae’s a more understated tan neutral. Both stars paired their dresses with chunky black boots with thick lug soles, although Kardashian’s were a standard ankle boot silhouette and Rae’s were a bit shorter, styled with black socks so as to better match her friend.

Kourtney accessorized with some itty-bitty black sunglasses peeking out over her all-black face mask, and a baby Birkin bag for that extra-bougie flex. Why not, right?

Rae skipped the sunnies but wore a similar plain black face mask, and her top-handle bag also had a crossbody strap, which she let dangle as they strolled.

I still don’t ~totally~ understand their friendship, but I’m all for two fashionistas bonding over a shared personal style, and I think their coordinated looks were cute AF. To try out the BFF-approved belted blazer dress trend, shop our picks below and keep your fingers crossed Kourtney and Addison will want you to be their triplet.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Game Changer Belted Blazer Dress

This Game Changer Belted Blazer Dress from Nasty Gal is a similar tan color to Addison Rae’s pick.

2. Asymmetrical Blazer Dress

You won’t find an exact match for Kourtney’s tie-dye ensemble, but this UNIQUE21 Asymmetrical Blazer Dress is a similar periwinkle hue.

3. Plus-Size Tie Waist Blazer Dress

This Lavish Alice Tie Waist Blazer Dress is the most perfect plus option I’ve ever seen. I love the slits on the sleeve and the dramatic belt cinching in the waist. BTW, this one comes in a straight-size option, too.

4. Belted Blazer Dress

Last but not least, another pastel option inspired by Kourt’s colorful hues. This 4th + Reckless Belted Blazer Dress would be killer with some knee-high white boots.