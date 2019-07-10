This Video of Kourtney Kardashian Crying Before Her 40th Birthday Is A Complete Mood

We watched the entire Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal unfold on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Now, they’ve just dropped a trailer for Season 17 and Kourtney Kardashian’s 40th birthday breakdown on KUWTK is the show’s main focus. What would a KUWTK teaser be with drama and a few tears? The mom-of-three has been grappling with anxiety and it hits her hard in the trailer. While the reality star turned 40 on April 18, 2019—nearly three months ago—in this trailer, her birthday is 🎶just around the riverbend 🎶! And unfortunately, it’s not an exciting moment for Kourt.
40 is a big landmark. And we all have these expectations for what these milestone birthdays should be—25, 30, 40, 50! Khloé Kardashian asked her older sister an important question: “Are you happy?” adding, “I feel like you are like redirecting your anxiety and stress or whatever it is on your party or maybe turning a little older, I don’t know.” Kourtney replied, “I feel like turning 40… It almost makes you analyze like, where you’re at in your life.” As many people often wish, Kourtney told Khloé how she wished she had more time. She then went on to question whether she was using small, silly things in life to distract herself from bigger questions, thoughts or areas of life.
As she wipes away tears, she continues. “It gives me anxiety and I don’t know why. ‘Cause then I’m like, ‘I have so much and I should just be so happy.'” We’re guessing Khloé didn’t mean to open the floodgates with her seemingly innocent question, but in many ways, it’s probably good she did. It’s an important question, though often one with a loaded answer. Kourtney said she ultimately believes she is happy, but that she sometimes will just “do stupid sh*t to distract from really thinking about stuff that is maybe more important.” She then paused before adding, “I don’t know … then half of me is like, ‘Live your life. Have fun.'”
It’s an entirely relatable feeling, and one that we’re guessing resonates with most. Khloé chimed in with some words of support saying, “If you’re happy, that’s all that should matter for any of us. But I really don’t think your soul is happy…I think you feel incomplete somewhere. But you’re scared.” Aw. That’s kind of a sad thought. But Kourt didn’t defend herself or say anything more really…she just kind of looked off in the distance, letting Khloé’s words sink in.
As an all-natural skin care solution to dryness, irritation, and burns (including sunburn), Kourtney is a big fan of aloe vera. However, instead of buying the product bottled at her local drug store, the reality star harvests the gel herself from tons of potted aloe vera plants scattered around her house.
“If the kids or I get a sunburn, I always use fresh aloe vera applied directly to the skin,” Kourtney wrote on her website. “I keep aloe vera plants in my house, too. You can just break off a leaf and squeeze it to get a small amount of gel.”
On her off days from washing her hair, Kourtney uses apple cider vinegar, a common salad ingredient with properties that gently clean the hair and scalp, to keep her locks sleek and shiny without stripping them of their natural oils. “Every now and then, I’ll rinse my hair with apple cider vinegar,” she wrote on her website. “It’s known for holding in moisture without stripping your hair of its natural oils.”
To stave off unnecessary cravings, most notably, the bread basket at restaurants (Kourtney's biggest vice), the mom of three's first order of business every time she eats out is ordering a cup of green tea with almond milk. The drink doesn't replace her meal. Instead, it serves as a healthy alternative until her main entree arrives.
To keep her skin and hair healthy, even when she's not awake, Kourtney sleeps on a pillowcase made of 100-percent silk, a material known for containing natural amino acids that help the skin stay taut. "The natural amino acids in the silk are really good for both your skin and hair," Kourtney wrote on her website.
Kourtney's first order of business in the morning is consuming a tablespoon of ghee, a clarified butter commonly used in Indian cuisine known to nourish tissues in the body and strengthen the immune system.
"Ghee nourishes all of the tissues in the body, including the nervous system, translating into calm energy and clarity of the mind throughout the day," she wrote on her website. "It also strengthens the immune system and can even be used topically to hydrate dry skin and improve hair growth and thickness, when massaged into the scalp."
Kourtney kicks off her day with her breakfast go-to: homemade avocado pudding. Though the dish—which contains avocado, whole milk, and Manuka honey—might scare most, Kourtney swears by its health benefits for her skin and hair. She also touts the protein in avocado for keeping her full until lunch.
As someone who lives an all-natural lifestyle, Kourtney cut deodorant out of her life. Instead, she opts for a homemade anti-perspirant made of baking soda and cornstarch. She detailed the recipe on an episode "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."
Instead of using eye creams, Kourtney and her younger sister, Kim Kardashian, opt for oils. Her favorites are the Manuka oils, which she considers much lighter and breathable than heavy eye creams. I feel like the consistency is much lighter, and it doesn’t clog under your eyes, where I feel like a cream does, at least on me," Kourtney told Refinery29.
Because nobody likes dry feet, Kourtney and her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, recommend sleeping in socks to keep the lower half of your body nice and moisturized in bed. “I put socks on over my feet and I swear it’s like the cheapest thing you can buy and you’re so moisturized," Khloe told People about their skin care trick.
Before every shower, Kourtney does 100 squats to make sure she's on top of her workout regimen. According to Kourt, the clockwork-like routine, which happens right after she disrobes, keeps her consistent.
"I am obsessed with lifting my butt. So before I get in the shower I will do 100 deep squats," she told Hello! magazine. It’s a little thing, but doing it before your shower reminds you to do it every day. It's a little extra. I even do sit-ups while watching TV. For me it’s about multi-tasking."