Kourtney Kardashian Shut Down Animal Abuse Accusations Right After Getting A New Puppy

Of all the things, we didn’t think puppies would be causing a wild response. But when you’re a member of the KarJenner family, anything is up for scrutiny. Including when Kourtney Kardashian’s new dog spurs an “animal abuse” response among her followers. I know what you’re thinking—hold up, how could Kourt abuse a puppy? What’s wrong with her? Alas, Instagram commenters can sometimes take things a little too far; throwing around serious words like “abuse” for anyone who indulges in a new puppy when they already have one. It seems to be the case today, and here’s why that’s a little disappointing.

While not everyone is lucky enough to have more than one dog—let alone any dog or pet, in general—what’s the point in criticizing someone’s decision to have several pets? Getting a new one doesn’t mean you love your other pets any less; that would be like if parents admit to choosing a favorite child. And seeing as how Kourtney already has three kids with her ex, Scott Disick, and manages to remain kind to his new girlfriend, Sofia Richie, we think she has this whole balance under control.

Yet the strange mindset that she can only handle one pet at a time has resulted in commenters angry at Kourt for a reason they can’t even change. Many users began accusing Kourtney of getting rid of her Pomeranian pup, Honey, with one user writing: “But do they still have her Pomeranian? Or do they just get rid of dogs for new ones.” Another commenter shared, “Temporary since you never keep your dogs.”

One user did suggest the more legitimate issue of purchasing designer puppies from breeders instead of opting for an adoption: “Name her: a puppy in a pound was euthanized just so we could adopt this pure breed.” It’s something that other artists like Justin Bieber have come under fire for as well, with PETA criticizing him recently for adopting a hybrid cat breed.

Something’s for certain, however. Kourtney didn’t get rid of Honey in exchange for her new puppy. In several replies, Kourt defended herself—and her pup! “Of course we still have Honey, our baby Pom Pom,” she wrote. “Wow so much negativity we still have Honey, but thanks for your assumptions. I’ll assume Santa wasn’t good to you, hence your vibes.”