The Next Kardashian Show: ‘Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons’

We’re sure residents of the Hamptons are thrilled about this one: Reality television’s most famous family has announced its next spinoff: “Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons.” A follow-up to their insanely popular “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the show is set to film and air as soon as this summer, according to E!

It’s notable that the most famous sister, Kim Kardashian, is opting out of the spinoff; she was involved in a couple of previous versions of the show, including “Kourtney & Kim Take Miami” and “Kourtney & Kim Take New York.” Kourtney’s longtime beau Scott Disick, however, will be involved; and a newly single Khloe will hit the small screen solo following her separation from hubby Lamar Odom.

No word yet on whether or not we’ll see cameos from Kim, Kanye West, or their baby daughter North West, but we’d put our money on definitely seeing Kris Jenner’s face on the East End. Part of the show will be the opening of the pop-up Hamptons location of the family’s Dash boutique chain, so we fully expect a Kardashian-filled soiree to take place. Yipee!