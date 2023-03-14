This Hailey Bieber-Loved Brand Brought Its Best-Selling Bronzer Back In New Shades & Chic Packaging

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking to add warmth and color to the skin, then you’ll want to snag the new Kosas Sun Show Bronzer. Yes, you read that right—the Hailey Bieber-approved clean beauty brand has brought its best-selling bronzer back with new shades and even better packaging, and shades are already selling out.

The bronzer is still the same smoothing, talc-free formula that you know and love; made with the brand’s Baked Technology and concentrated fatty acids, the formula glides right onto the skin and deposits just the right amount of product without looking chalky or dry, just simply sun-kissed.

The brand recommends sweeping the skin-blurring formula on the cheek bones, nose, and top of the forehead for a glow from within look, minus unwanted shine. And since it’s buildable, you can apply multiple layers to achieve a darker finish.

Kosas The Sun Show Bronzer

Right now, Kosas The Sun Show Bronzer is available in five different shades—Waves (light bronze), Beachy (light medium bronze), Escape (medium bronze), Paradise (medium deep bronze), and Tropic (deep bronze). The vegan and dermatologist-tested bronzer boasts a clean formula free from mineral oil, silicones, parabens, sulfates and phthalates.

While the bronzer is designed to provide a sun-kissed glow, you can also use it to contour your face around the jawline or by the cheekbones.

Finally, the packaging of this best-selling bronzer has been revamped and now comes in a bright yellow container, similar to the brand’s other products.

Kosas Sun Show Bronzer is available for $35 on Kosas website (plus if you spend over $40, you’ll get free shipping.) But hurry, some shades are already selling out.