The Korean McQueen And A Vogue Party

Hailing from South Korea, Lie Sang Bong is often referred to as the “Korean McQueen,” a moniker that is perhaps more easily earned than others, considering that Korea is among the most underrepresented regions in fashion. Yet, after seeing his Spring presentation in Paris, it’s clear that the designer is doing something different on his runway by successfully mixing Parisian minimalism, hard artistic images, and Asian aesthetics in a way that doesn’t come off as cliched or kitschy (just hearing that combo makes you think that it’d be impossible).

Inspired by a Mexican surrealist horror film and gruesome tale about a boy who grows up with the circus (freaky!), Lie Sang Bong’s more evocative pieces featured story-telling trompe l’oeil detailsfeathers cut from graphic prints, illustrated birds, and hands. To tone things down, Lie Sang Bong interspersed his louder designs with clean-cut yet edgy, office-like dresses and feminine shifts screaming with hues of orange or red. Our favorite piece: a white sleeveless shift dress with an illustrated lapel collar and a representation of a man’s face peeking out from behind it. Maybe not for the office, but Halloween, perhaps?

With that on our minds, we followed suit to an Italian Vogue soiree.

It’s always good to see fashion giving back, and that’s exactly the vibe you got at Carlos Miele and Italian Vogue‘s Paris Fashion Week party, which went down at the Brazilian designer’s Rue Saint Honor boutique this weekend. The charitable cause: the Rainforest Foundation US, which “supports indigenous people in their struggle to preserve the environment and to stand up for their rights.” To help out, Miele enlisted Lapo Elkann and his girlfriend, the completely gorgeous Bianca Brandolini, to design t-shirts to benefit the environmental organization.

The sleek boutique was packed with uber-stylish guests; we spotted a girl wearing a massive floral sculpture in her hair, but couldn’t budge through the crowd of caipirinha-wielding guests to get a pic. Other attendees of note: ItalianVogue editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani, purse designer Rebecca Minkoff (good thing we were wearing one of her bags!), and Fendi royalty and jewelry designer Delfina Delettrez.



