Korea: Home Of The Next Big ‘Downtown’ Designers?

This past Friday in New York City, five top designers from the Republic of Korea presented their latest designs during the Concept Korea presentation held at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Lincoln Center.

As much as we were excited to see Taylor Momsen actually wear pants for once and sport a sweet pair of MYKITA & Bernhard Willhelm “Janis” sunglasses, we were definitely excited about one particular brand that stood out in the showcase.

With their collection of easy-going, Downtown chic set of ensembles, designing duo Steve J & Yoni P have created a handful of looks for the fall/winter 2012 season that could be easily spotted on the streets of Stockholm, London, Tokyo, New York and beyond.

Offering a set of daytime outfits from colorful and patterned sweaters and pants, to denim jackets, bright skirts and girly day dresses, along with some killer post-6 PM ensembles, using black-on-black colored skirts, chiffon blouses and chiffon pantsuits.

Each piece of clothing could work on a variety of body types, making it perfect for layering and incorporating into your existing wardrobe, especially for you gals looking to still feel comfortable while still looking chic on the streets.

That white dress with the denim jacket is a combo we could totally see ourselves wearing just about every weekend.

Check out the entire brand new collection from Korea’s Steve J & Yoni P in the slideshow above, and let us know if you’d rock some of their duds in the comments underneath.