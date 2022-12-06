This Hydrating Body Moisturizer Tackles ‘Cracked Feet & Bumpy Skin’—& We Have an Exclusive Discount Code

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If the cold weather is coming for your skin, it’s time to invest in a deeply hydrating body moisturizer. And not one that makes your skin feel good after application but doesn’t yield any visible results. Pick one that has the ingredients to back it up and your skin will be forever changed. One that should definitely be in your arsenal is Kopari Beauty’s Ultra Restore Body Butter.

It’s an all-over body butter that contains the MVP of skincare ingredients, hyaluronic acid, which is a moisturizer must-have since it retains moisture like no other. On top of HA, the product incorporates prickly pear flower extract, mango seed butter, coconut oil and vitamin B5. Together, this blend of ingredients nourishes, smooths, moisturizes and protects the skin.

“The Kopari Coconut Whipped Body Butter, with just the right amount of emollients and occlusives, provides long-lasting hydration. The synergistic combination of superhero ingredients helps regenerate the skin barrier, improve skin’s water-retaining capacity, increase skin hydration and improve skin smoothness,” according to biochemist and clean beauty formulation expert Krupa Koestline.

Basically, Kopari’s body moisturizer is the perfect concoction of hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, omegas and fatty acids to put an end to dry, cracked winter skin.

I already mentioned the product’s skin-loving ingredients, but did I mention its three delicious scents? OG Coconut, Guava and Tahitian Vanilla will transport you to a tropical paradise, as if the winter breeze outside doesn’t even exist. Rub this lightweight, whipped body butter all over your body to have skin that feels smooth and smells heavenly.

Shoppers are flocking to the reviews section to share their thoughts on the product, giving it an overall 4.9-star rating. That’s no small feat!

One shopper wrote, “Say goodbye to cracked feet and bumpy skin! Started using this from a sample I received and it worked so well, I ordered the 2-pack. My feet have never looked better and my arms don’t have bumpies on them.”

“This stuff is amazing! I am a true non-believer in so many products. It smells so good and goes on like a dream. At first, I thought it would be greasy (like so many products are) but after a few seconds of rubbing it in it really just disappeared and left my skin super soft, smelling great and wait for it….not greasy or slimy,” raved another five-star reviewer. “Definitely would recommend and will DEFINITELY purchase again and again!”

Treat yourself to this body moisturizer that’s clinically proven to double your skin’s moisture, and suddenly, winter has absolutely nothing on your skin.