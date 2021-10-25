Koolaburra by UGG Just Launched A Cozy New Outerwear Collection—& Everything Is Under $200

Scroll To See More Images

When you think of UGG, you might hark back to your fav pair of boots that you wore with almost every outfit when you were younger. Everyone from Selena Gomez to Hailey Bieber has rocked a pair of these comfy winter essentials at some point. The brand has become a closet mainstay that might have the longest shelf life among all your shoes.

Although you’re likely familiar with UGG, you might be new to its subsidiary brand, Koolaburra by UGG. So, let us introduce you to UGG’s more affordable counterpart that will soon take over your closet.

Koolaburra by UGG is like UGG in that it’s high quality and stylish, but it differs from its parent brand in that it’s a bit more reasonably-priced. The brand has already found success with its footwear, loungewear, cold weather accessories, and home offerings. To add even more to this impressive resume, Koolaburra by UGG just introduced its new wave of outerwear.

Sold at QVC, Koolaburra by UGG’s outerwear styles cost under $200. The jackets and coats come in earthy tones such as camel and birch, and feature cozy fabrics like sherpa fleece and faux fur. The lineup makes sure to include a bunch of sizes, covering everything from XXS to 3X.

Finding UGG-quality garments for a fraction of the price can be a big ask, but you don’t have to look further than Koolaburra by UGG to find the answer. These new outerwear picks will warm you up and keep you looking chic all fall and winter long.

Fleece & Sherpa Jacket with Cinch Waist

If you’re looking for a more structured jacket that also flatters your figure, this fleece and sherpa jacket is the perfect match. It also has a hood, which is a definite must as it gets colder.

Relaxed Sherpa Shacket

We’d be pressed to find anyone who doesn’t want to put on this jacket ASAP. It’s like an oversized teddy coat, but a touch more casual since it’s a shacket.

Hooded Coat with Faux Fur Trim

This is what would happen if UGG boots turned into a coat. The sherpa will keep you toasty, while the faux fur trim is a stylish detail. It’s giving us weekend trip to the mountains and holiday party vibes all in one.

Embossed Cozy Sherpa Fleece Vest

For days when you don’t want to wear a full-on coat, this sherpa vest still keeps you warm. Layer a turtleneck or henley top underneath and you’re all set.

Quilted Funnel Neck Pullover

Stay extra comfy, yet chic as ever, thanks to this quilted pullover. Wear it with your fav pair of leggings or jeans and voila—the ideal WFH outfit.