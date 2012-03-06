The Kooks Are Live Streaming, Heck Yeah!

Yeah, we have a crush on The Kooks, but who doesn’t? Those boys are everything a British band should be. And now they’re taking us inside one of their acoustic sessions, which we’re super excited about. This Thursday March 8th at 2:30 pm EST, the band’s acoustic recording will be live streaming and will include an opportunity for you to have questions answered by The Kooks themselves.

Cute boys playing live music right on our computers? Yes please! So make sure you tune in by clicking here on Thursday to experience this magic for yourself. Oh, and just to relive one of our favorite Kooks moments for all you Gossip Girl fans out there — watch this Blair/Chuck mash-up below and swoon.