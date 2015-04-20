Thakoon is the Next Designer to Collaborate With Kohl’s

Good news, fast-fashion shoppers: Kohl’s just announced a collaboration with designer Thakoon Panichgul for the seventh iteration of its DesigNation collection. The new collab is called–you guessed it–Thakoon for DesigNation.

Few things can improve a Monday morning like news of a high-street and high-fashion collaboration, but you’ll have to wait until Fall to actually shop the line at Kohl’s. The limited edition womenswear line of shirts, knits, dresses, sweaters, and bottoms will be inspired by Panichgul’s travels to London. (Each DesigNation collaboration is inspired by a different destination.)

Now, onto the important stuff: Prices will hover under $200, so like all good collaborations, this line will be delightfully accessible.

“I am excited to partner with Kohl’s to share my process of inspiration,” said Panichgul. “The DesigNation collection allows me to explore London, a city I have always loved, and to showcase its style culture through our lens.”

This partnership is the seventh installment of the mass retailer’s DesigNation offering, a bi-annual concept that has featured names like Narciso Rodriguez, Derek Lam, Catherine Malandrino, and Elie Tahari in the past.

We’ll keep you posted on more news about the collaboration.