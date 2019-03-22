Everything In Kohl’s New Plus-Size Collection EVRI Is Under $100—Yes, Really

Scroll To See More Images

Warmer weather is upon us, folks, and it’s time to whip out the spring clothes. While looking at my own closet, though, I realized my spring wardrobe could use a refresher. Of course, a girl’s on a budget, so when I saw Kohl’s new plus-size label EVRI, I knew it was here to seriously amp my (and your) spring wardrobe—without breaking the bank.

I used to never shop at stores like TJ Maxx, Ross or Kohl’s because clothes in my size weren’t readily available—or, if they were, they were way less cute than what my friends were able to shop. But Kohl’s is evening the score a bit with their new private plus-size label EVRI. EVRI stands for Easy, Versatile, Real and Inspiring—basically four of the things the company wanted to achieve with this line. (Plus, EVRI also sounds like the word “every,” which makes me think of the phrase “for every person.”) The brand ranges from sizes 14W-30W, giving plus-size women so many (actually cute) options for their spring wardrobe. It’s seriously giving me hope for the fashion industry.

When people say, “Less is more!”, I’m always like, “Mm. I don’t think so, but OK, Karen.” I mean, I get the sentiment, but never have I ever wanted fewer clothes in my closet. With the new EVRI collection at Kohl’s, I can have my cake and eat it too. By that, I mean I can get more clothes for less money—therefore filling up my closet with *more* cute spring outfits. Because everything in the EVRI line is under $100—and most are way less than that, actually—I can put together mix-and-match outfits with ease, switch it up for fancier nights and have myriad cute weekend ensembles. Kohl’s thought of everything. Plus, if you go to their site, they even show you some outfit examples, so you can buy the whole look without worrying about figuring out an outfit yourself. Cute, inexpensive and easy—what more could you want?

1. EVRI Graphic Crew Neck Tee, $16 at Kohls

Who run the world? You, in this GIRLS, GIRLS, GIRLS tee.

2. EVRI Bell-Sleeved Tee, $29.99 at Kohls

A pretty sleeve detail makes all the difference.

3. EVRI Fit and Flare Dress, $32.99 at Kohls

This dress will have you ready for all the spring soirees.

4. EVRI Splitneck Popover Top, $29.99 at Kohls & EVRI Wide-Leg Crop Jeans, $39.99 at Kohls

This entire outfit is too cute!

5. EVRI Ruffle Yoke Splitneck Top, $24.99 at Kohls & EVRI Utility Capris, $29.99 at Kohls

The springiest of ensembles.

6. EVRI Shirred Tank, $24.99 at Kohls & EVRI Mid-Rise Capri Jean, $39.99 at Kohls

This yellow top is so bright and cheery.

7. EVRI Georgette Jumpsuit, $53.99 at Kohls

Get in on the jumpsuit trend this spring!

