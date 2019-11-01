Kohl’s Black Friday Sale Starts Now & Includes Half-Off A Dyson Vacuum: EXCLUSIVE

Scroll To See More Images

I know you’re probably going to be in a food coma this Thanksgiving, but literally do not sleep on Kohl’s Black Friday 2019 deals, unless you’re really fine with missing out on some major sales. And sure, Kohl’s may offer crazy-good deals all year round—but don’t get it twisted. The annual Kohl’s Black Friday sale is going to be full of even more deals, and I just cannot stand the thought of you missing out on that. (I know, I’m so kind.)

If you’re unfamiliar with the magical land that is Kohl’s, might we introduce you? The brand houses nearly everything from fashion to beauty to home decor to electronics to luggage. It’s also home to some really killer celebrity fashion brands, such as Lauren Conrad’s LC Lauren Conrad line and Nine West for Kohl’s (with superstar Ciara as the face of the collab).

Traditionally, Kohl’s Black Friday sale is pretty epic, might I say. On top of markdowns, the retailer usually gives out $15 Kohl’s Cash for $50 spent during Black Friday, which you could then redeem in stores or online at Kohl’s website after the sale. That’s a lot of savings and cash back bonuses!

If you’re wondering what this year’s Kohl’s Black Friday deals are, we’ve got the deets. First, we can confirm that Kohl’s $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent deal is back on again for the entire week of Monday, Nov. 25. You’ll find discounts on home decor, small kitchen appliances, luggage and a ton more.

But don’t think you’ll have to wait until the week of Thanksgiving to get into the Black Friday shopping spirit. You can shop Kohl’s pre-Black Friday sale right now. Starting today and going through Nov. 3, you can earn $10 Kohl’s Cash back for every $50 spent (although, if you’re shopping on Friday, Nov. 1—i.e. today—then you will earn $15 Kohl’s Cash back instead of $10). Plus, there will be a special 20 percent-off offer and over 100 pre-Black Friday deals to choose from—with new sales popping up each day.

Overwhelmed? Don’t fret; we’ve outlined all the need-to-know details below. So go ahead, scroll through and map out your plan of attack. The Kohl’s Black Friday 2019 sale is not to be missed.

Nov. 1-3

If you’re an overachiever and like to get started on things at their earliest convenience (or just love to shop as soon as possible), then luckily, Kohl’s pre-Black Friday sale exists. Starting Nov. 1 and going through Nov. 3, you can score huge savings on must-have items, plus Kohl’s Cash.

For instance, you can grab this Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Bagless Vacuum for $300 (originally $500) and earn $90 in Kohl’s Cash. Which essentially means a Dyson vacuum for just $210. Unheard of!

Additionally, you can get an air fryer for $48 with their 20 percent off coupon. Wild.

Nov. 25-29

Beginning Monday, Nov. 25, there will be literally thousands of deals, leading up to Black Friday. This is also when you can earn $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases. Deals include a $34 Alta Vida faux mink weighted blanket (really great for those who experience anxiety) with their 15 percent-off coupon and another air fryer oven for $153 with their 15 percent-off coupon (originally $270).

Also, look out for any limited-time, online-only deals, happening from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27. (We’re being explicitly told that these deals will move fast.)

Nov. 28-29

Now for actual Black Friday—drum roll, please…

Kohl’s Black Friday 2019 sale will start online at 12:01 a.m. CT on Thanksgiving Day (stores open at 5 p.m.) and last through 1 p.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 29—or while supplies last. You can find ye holy Instant Pot Duo Nova pressure cooker for $68 with their 15 percent-off coupon (originally $100).

Plus, an Amazon Echo show 5 for $50 (originally $90).

What Do You Do With Kohl’s Cash?

You can redeem your Kohl’s Cash either in store or on the Kohl’s website, starting Saturday, Nov. 30 and through Monday, Dec. 9. Use this Kohl’s-exclusive moolah on anything in stores and online at Kohls.com—and see how the deals never stop… dealing.