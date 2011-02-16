Knocked Up, Vampire Edition

You know what they say: reality imitates art. It seems as though the on-screen love affair between Kristin Stewart and Robert Pattinson didn’t end after the Twilight cameras stopped rolling. Stewart and Pattinson have tried to keep rumors about their alleged love affair to a minimum but this just in: they’re expecting a vampire child.

Transworldnews.com has reported that nineteen-year-old Stewart discovered the news after taking a pregnancy test. All signs point to Pattinson as the baby’s daddy.

The parents-to-be are on separate locations- Stewart is in L.A. filming The Runaways and Pattinson is in New York filming Remember Me. Sounds like the makings for a successful relationship.

Stewart is “very nervous about the whole situation,” Australian tabloid magazine NW reports.

Well, we say, don’t sweat it Kristin! This sort of thing happens all the time! We still think you’re great… and whatever happens, we want an invite to the baby shower, please.