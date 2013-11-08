Step Up Your Winter Style With 10 Chic Knit Turbans For Under $30

As the temperature drops, it’s not always easy to step up your winter style game. It’s great to have a plain old beanie, but after a while, that can get a bit boring as the winter months seemingly drag on forever. A solution? The ever-chc knit turban.

Winter turbans evoke a bygone glamorous era, but still manage to do the heavy lifting that come with keeping your head and ears warm and cozy. They’re just a cut above the typical knit-hat-with-the-cute-pom-pom you’ll see on everyone in the neighborhood as the temperature drops.

And the best part? You don’t have to spend a ton to get a cute statement turban to complete your winter look. We’ve rounded up 10 chic knit turbans, all for under $30 for your cold weather needs.

Click through the gallery now and start shopping!