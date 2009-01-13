The Knife’s Karin Dreijer Andersson Releases Independent Music Video

Karin Reijer Andersson (or better known as a member of The Knife whose song Heartbeats was stuck in your head for a full season in 2004) is actively working on her solo project Fever Ray and released the music video for her new song, “If I Had a Heart.” Her album is set for release on March 24th stateside.

Watch the music video and cower with me.

It’s the middle of the day. I’m in a brightly lit room, I’m surrounded by people and comforting clothing and I’m beyond creeped out right now. I’m even more paranoid and twitchy than usual and am extremely relieved that my desk-mate Rachel is now back in the fashion closet. Mah! Hold me.

While the video is like uber creepy in an “I Am Legend” but with voodoo masks way, I really loved the animal inspiration and in turn have taken a serious liking to this Alex & Chloe Full Antler Necklace from OAK. Not nearly as eerie as the wall of animal antlers in the Fever Ray video, it’s still awesome and fits in with the video’s aesthetic of, “dainty yet creepy.”

Ooooh… Chills…