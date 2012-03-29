Ryan Gosling x ‘Hunger Games’: Highlights From The Best Tumblr Ever

Chances are, you are not legally considered a human if you don’t like The Hunger Games or Ryan Gosling. Both of these things sort of define the positive aspects of modern society, and the only thing better than the two of them apart is the two of them together.

In our time, we have seen some great collaborations. DKNY and Bag Snob, peanut butter and jelly, Bill and Monica, Doritos and Taco Bell…you get the point. Now, Gosling and Hunger Games have combined for what is ultimately the best Tumblr I have ever seen. Basically, the premise is simple: a smoldering picture of RyRy embedded with a Hunger Games themed message. If that doesn’t make sense to you, I’ve compiled the best the site has to offer for your viewing pleasure.

Click through the gallery above to laugh, cry and wish there was somehow more ways Ryan Gosling and Hunger Games could be together as one.