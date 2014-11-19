StyleCaster
How 20 Fashion Girls Wear Knee-High Socks

Kristen Bousquet
by
Thanks to the beast that is pop culture, anything even remotely resembling a schoolgirl uniform has been fetishized (thanks, Britney Spears and creepy porn videos.) The fact remains, however, that certain aspects of classic school uniforms are quite on-trend—especially knee-high socks and those that creep up toward the thigh. And guess what? It’s absolutely possible to pull off the trend and still look like a class act.

For example, don’t choose a skirt that’s too short or heels that are too high, and keep the top half of your outfit fairly conservative.

To show you how to perfectly style knee-high socks this season, we’ve rounded up 20 definitive fashion girls, so click through for some inspiration!

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: The Blonde Salad

Photo: Keiko Lynn

Photo: Nany's Klozet

Photo: Melisa Minca

Photo: Oh My Vogue

Photo: The Little Magpie

Photo: A Handful of Stories

Photo: Le Happy

Photo: A Cup of Style

Photo: Flashes of Style

Photo: Social Bliss

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Frassy

Photo: Madelene Billman

Photo: The Black Effect

Photo: Le Blog De Betty

Photo: Natalie Off Duty

Photo: Noelle's Favorite Things

Photo: The Locals

Photo: Elle

