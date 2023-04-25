This $10 TikTok-Viral Maxi Dress From Amazon ‘Hugs All of The Right Places’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s time to tuck away your knit sweaters, clunky boots and puffy coats, and dust off all your flowy dresses, breezy tanks and strappy sandals. And while you’re at it, it’s never a bad idea to add a couple of new styles to your closet. Next up on your shopping list? A TikTok-viral maxi dress that looks so flattering and stylish.

In only three days, @honeyiced.xoxo has gotten KMBANGI’s Backless Maxi Dress from Amazon to go viral on TikTok. Her video has already amassed a casual 3.5 million views, and as soon as you watch the TikTok, you’ll understand why.

The dress fits her like a glove and the open back is drop-dead gorgeous. Quality can sometimes be questionable when it comes to affordable Amazon dresses, but this one looks super stretchy and doesn’t appear see-through on her. It’s made from a polyester blend that is soft, lightweight and breathable.

@honeyiced.xoxo bought the dress for an upcoming vacation, but you could also wear it to a wedding, a brunch, a happy hour or any other summertime occasion. Pair it with strappy sandals, a little shoulder bag, dainty jewelry and a claw clip for an effortless yet sophisticated OOTD.

Oh, and we can’t forget to highlight the fact that this backless dress comes in 49 different colorways and styles. The yellow floral pattern that went viral is definitely a standout, though.

Backless Maxi Dress in Floral Yellow

For under $10 on Amazon, this maxi dress needs to go right into your cart. Where else are you going to find such a cute and flattering dress for that price?

RELATED: This $23 Pearl Sheer Maxi Dress From Amazon Went Viral on TikTok

@honeyiced.xoxo isn’t the only one who’s obsessed with this maxi dress. Be sure to check out the reviews section to see the garment on a bunch of different bodies. I was honestly so in awe of all of the shoppers’ photos.

One five-star reviewer wrote, “It fit me super well! Hugs all of the right places, I absolutely love this dress! I was debating on buying this dress for MONTHS, and I don’t regret buying it.”

“This is an amazingly flattering dress. I bought this for a friend’s wedding and I got so many compliments. The low back is amazing,” another one raved.

“I love this dress. I feel like I belong on the red carpet when I wear this,” another one wrote. “A bit see-through as far as my tattoos are concerned, but overall very flattering and a good length.”

Here are a couple of other colorways that are well worth the $10 a piece.

Backless Maxi Dress in Floral Blue