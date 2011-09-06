Kmart’s NYFW Concierge Service Gets Styled by Andrew Mukamal

For the second time ever, mega-retailer Kmart is bringing back their exclusive, unique concierge service once again to New York Fashion Week.

With a pack of stylish concierge girls who will be hitting the streets of Manhattan from September 8 to September 15, a lucky handful of influencers (like Cory Kennedy, Nitrolicious’ Wendy Lam, Street Peeper’s Phil Oh and industry insider Yuli Ziv, who all participated in the service back in February) will be able to have Fashion Week essentials hand delivered to them just by simply tweeting at the @KmartFashion twitter page along with the #KmartConcierge hashtag.

These hand-selected individuals will then be asked to Direct Message their location, as the concierge girls will head straight on over to wherever they may be with their requested items, between the hours of 9 AM to 9 PM.

As a part of Kmart’s recently launched Money Can’t Buy Style campaign, each of the concierge girls will have the opportunity to put their own twist on their uniforms, by adding a few pieces of flair from Kmart brands like attention, Route 66 and Sofia.

The girls’ uniforms have been styled under the supervision of fashion wunderkind, and one of StyleCaster’s 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers, Andrew Mukamal, who we caught up with at the Kmart location at Astor Place, right here in New York City, to see how he put together the official styles for Kmart Concierge service.

For this season, Andrew was keen on a “messenger, ‘Post Boy'” look to be sported on the Kmart Concierge girls, pairing menswear-inspired duds like over-sized, collared dress shirts with tailored, cuffed shorts, along with a set of thigh-high boots. Not surprising, Andrew also opted for a full-on, head-to-toe black ensemble, topping it off with a structured baseball hat, some gothic neck bling and even a pair of NASCAR-chic shades.

After seeing the amazing styling that Andrew put together at the Astor Place Kmart, it sure made us wonder how come we haven’t checked out the department store sooner for some sweet fall wardrobe pieces?!

To see all the exclusive shots we caught while tagging along with Andrew this week at Kmart, be sure to take a browse in the slideshow above!