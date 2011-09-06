StyleCaster
Kmart's NYFW Concierge Service Gets Styled by Andrew Mukamal

Susie G
by
For the second time ever, mega-retailer Kmart is bringing back their exclusive, unique concierge service once again to New York Fashion Week.

With a pack of stylish concierge girls who will be hitting the streets of Manhattan from September 8 to September 15, a lucky handful of influencers (like Cory Kennedy, Nitrolicious’ Wendy Lam, Street Peeper’s Phil Oh and industry insider Yuli Ziv, who all participated in the service back in February) will be able to have Fashion Week essentials hand delivered to them just by simply tweeting at the @KmartFashion twitter page along with the #KmartConcierge hashtag.

These hand-selected individuals will then be asked to Direct Message their location, as the concierge girls will head straight on over to wherever they may be with their requested items, between the hours of 9 AM to 9 PM.

As a part of Kmart’s recently launched Money Can’t Buy Style campaign, each of the concierge girls will have the opportunity to put their own twist on their uniforms, by adding a few pieces of flair from Kmart brands like attention, Route 66 and Sofia.

The girls’ uniforms have been styled under the supervision of fashion wunderkind, and one of StyleCaster’s 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers, Andrew Mukamal, who we caught up with at the Kmart location at Astor Place, right here in New York City, to see how he put together the official styles for Kmart Concierge service.

For this season, Andrew was keen on a “messenger, ‘Post Boy'” look to be sported on the Kmart Concierge girls, pairing menswear-inspired duds like over-sized, collared dress shirts with tailored, cuffed shorts, along with a set of thigh-high boots. Not surprising, Andrew also opted for a full-on, head-to-toe black ensemble, topping it off with a structured baseball hat, some gothic neck bling and even a pair of NASCAR-chic shades.

After seeing the amazing styling that Andrew put together at the Astor Place Kmart, it sure made us wonder how come we haven’t checked out the department store sooner for some sweet fall wardrobe pieces?!

To see all the exclusive shots we caught while tagging along with Andrew this week at Kmart, be sure to take a browse in the slideshow above!

1 of 18

StyleCaster tagged along with stylist Andrew Mukamal and Head Concierge Sarah Reynolds as they went on a shopping bonanza to style the official Kmart Concierge uniforms

Watches are very important for the Kmart Concierge girls to make sure they're on time while running around the city

Lead Concierge (and part-time model) Sarah Reynolds gets styled up by Andrew Mukamal

Andrew adds a few final touches to complete the Kmart Concierge uniform look

Loving this black and black duo vibe going on!

Andrew and Sarah getting ready for their close-up

Slap-watches are our newest must-have accessory

Diet Mountain Dewan essential NYFW boisson

NASCAR shades for the win!

One of Andrew's final looks!

Andrew and Sarah reenact a concierge scenario for the camera crew

Keep an eye out for the Kmart Concierge girls, who are going to be running all over town this week!

