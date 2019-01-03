For a Limited Time, You Can Score Kleinfeld Bridal Gowns for Just $200

Say Yes to the Dress viewers have undoubtedly dreamt of buying their very own Kleinfeld wedding dress—though they likely haven’t dreamt about breaking the bank with a Kleinfeld wedding dress price tag. Thankfully, the iconic bridal boutique is making its designer gowns more widely available—and budget-friendlier—than ever. From January 3 to January 13, Kleinfeld will host a massive pop-up shop sample sale, featuring affordable Kleinfeld wedding dresses in a range of shapes and sizes. (Nope, you’re not dreaming; this is real life.)

Kleinfeld will host its pop-up shop in Secaucus, New Jersey (specifically, at The Mall at Mill Creek, 31 Mill Creek Drive), so brides-to-be from other locales might have to commute to get their hands on all the stunning (and stunningly affordable) Kleinfeld wedding dresses on offer. But since Say Yes to the Dress shoppers are used to traveling to appear on the beloved reality show, the fact that a brief journey is in order should come as no surprise.

“The pop-up shop will be host to the first ever off-site sample sale featuring hundreds of designer sample wedding dresses at discounted prices,” Jennette Kruszka, Kleinfeld Manhattan’s director of marketing, public relations and events, said in a statement. “The event will feature a selection of over 1,000 styles of designer wedding dresses…from $199-$999, which normally retail from $1,500 to $20,000.” (For context, the average American bride spends about $1,509 on a wedding dress. The average Kleinfeld bride spends $3,500 on a wedding dress. And the average Kleinfeld bride at this pop-up shop will only spend $599.)

Though the phrase “sample sale” is typically associated with sample sizes 0-4, Kleinfeld’s pop-up shop will reportedly feature designer gowns in sizes 6 through 26. “This is the first time in our 78 year history that our designer wedding dresses have ever been sold at these prices,” Kleinfeld co-owner, Mara Urshel, said in the same statement. “It is the perfect opportunity for a newly engaged bride to purchase a designer sample dress starting at $199 for all her wedding occasions—from the wedding to the after party and even the bridal shower.”