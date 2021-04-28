Kitty And Vibe Is The Swimwear Brand Designed With Your Booty In Mind

Scroll To See More Images

Swimwear lovers, I have some pretty amazing news: The days of wearing ill-fitting suits are officially over. Meet Kitty And Vibe, the female-founded swimwear brand that is literally designed with your exact shape and size in mind. Oh—and they’re pretty great on the sustainability front, too. Your swimwear collection will truly never be the same.

It all started when the brand’s founder, Cameron Armstrong, became fed-up with wearing bikini bottoms that didn’t fit right. Knowing she wasn’t alone, she launched her own brand and created the “Kitty Size” approach: a brand new metric that takes your hips, waist and booty into consideration when creating swimwear bottoms. Now, your suit can be the perfect fit whether you have a bigger bum or a small booty—no sagging or risk of a wardrobe malfunction in sight.

It works like this: All of Kitty and Vibe’s swimsuit bottoms are available in sizes small through 3XL, but there are two different options per size. If you’re part of the tiny booty crew (Read: me!), pick a bottom in the “1” range (So, Small 1, Large 1, 3XL1). If you’ve got quite the peach and want more coverage, try a bottom from the “2” range (So, Small 2, Large 2, 3XL2). Equally inclusive are their swimwear tops, available in cup sizes A through G —that’s equivalent to sizes 0 through 28. Where have these suits been all my life?

And when I said that Kitty and Vibe strives for sustainability, I meant it. Their new gingham collection is made from 100% recycled fabrics, but if you’re not looking for a checkered bikini right now, fear not! The Dakota print (a very on-trend cow pattern) and Willow print (the cutest baby-blue floral) are also made from recycled fabric.

Plus, every single one of their prints is designed in New York City before heading off to a family-owned factory in Bogota, Columbia to be transformed into the cutest-ever line of suits. They’re all made in small batches, which means every single suit is created ethically. To top it all off, they’re even shipped in 100 percent recyclable cardboard. More of this, please!

Ready to get shopping? Read on to see a few of my personal favorite suits from Kitty and Vibe and finally get yourself some bottoms that fit. Thank me later.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Scoop Top + Cheeky Bottoms in Willow

The Scoop Top is great for more active days at the beach because it offers high coverage and support. Think of it as the summer version of your favorite sports bra, made for water! The Cheeky Bottoms, on the other hand, show off just the *right* amount of skin.

Underwire Top + High Hip Bottoms in Lilac

Kitty and Vibe’s best-selling Underwire Top provides medium coverage and support for a retro feel. Plus, this particular iteration is on trend this summer for not one, but two reasons! First, that gingham print is everywhere right now. Second, how cute is that lavender colorway?! The High Hip Bottoms come with a (you guessed it!) ’80s-inspired high sides and cute tie-front detail.

Front Tie Top + Side Tie Bottoms in Dakota

I never thought that I would need a cow print bikini, but here we are! The Side Tie Bottoms are Kitty and Vibes’ newest style and, offering maximum adjustability. They comes in five colors (four of which are made from 100% recyclable materials) and one of which is made from a compression-style fabric for a super snug fit. Those bottoms plus the Front Tie Top are a match made in bikini heaven.

Cut-Out One Piece in Willow

Remember when I mentioned that cute-as-hell floral print earlier? This is it! I love this one-piece swimsuit because of that darling pattern, but it’s also a little bit playful thanks to that cutout moment under the bust.